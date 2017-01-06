Pune: 48 officers complete marine engineering course

Forty-eight officers, including nine from the Coast Guard, joined the engineering branch of the Navy upon completion of 79-week-long Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC). The passing-out Parade held of the course was held on Wednesday and was reviewed by Vice Admiral GS Pabby, Chief of Material.

INS Shivaji, located at Lonavla, is the premier technical training institute of the Indian Navy. The first batch of the MESC started training at INS Shivaji in January 1961 and since then, 81 batches have passed out from this establishment. The 82nd batch of MESC consists of 48 Indian and four foreign officers. The passing-out parade marked the culmination of 79 week training regimen, wherein rigorous academic curriculum ran simultaneously with a demanding afloat and outdoor training to ensure overall grooming of the officers. These officers will now take their first appointment as Assistant Engineer Officers onboard frontline warships.

Adm Pabby, in his valedictory address, congratulated the passing-out officers, their parents and training staff at Shivaji. He awarded trophies to officers adjudged first in academics and overall order of merit. The Hammer for best all-round officer was awarded to Second Lt Md Danish Khan. The Director General of Coast Guard rolling trophy for best all-round Coast Guard officer was awarded to Asst Cmdt Sakthivel K.

Vice Admiral Daya Shankar rolling trophy for best sportsman was awarded to SLt K Tarachand. Asst Ccommandant Sakthivel K and Second Lt Md Danish Khan stood first and second respectively in academics. The best project syndicate was awarded for project on ‘Experimental Analysis of Combustion Chamber in Gas Turbine.’ Adm Pabby also reviewed the training facilities and augmentation of training infrastructure projects under execution at INS Shivaji.