Pune: 45-yr-old arrested for raping minor

The Pimpri police have arrested a 45-year-old driver for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on Thursday. The victim lodged a complaint in this case at the Pimpri police station on Wednesday. Subsequently, police arrested the accused person identified as Anand Hari Pawar, resident of Nehru Nagar in Pimpri and native of Pandharpur.

Police said the girl lives with her grandmother as her parents died a few years ago. The accused, Pawar, is a married man, who also has two children. He lives in a rented room owned by the victim’s grandmother for last 10 years and works as a driver, said police.

Police said Pawar went to the victim’s house daily for his meals. He knew the girl well. He allegedly developed good relations with the girl by assuring to look after her. He also assured to get the girl married in future. Police said Pawar used to be very softspoken. According to police, between March and December 2016, he started developing a physical relationship with the girl after making false promises. The girl then became pregnant and delivered a baby on January 5, 2017. Police said that Pawar later refused to look after the girl. Police have arrested Pawar under various IPC sections.