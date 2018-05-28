Pune: 43-year-old man arrested for ‘rape’ of 11-year-old girl

The girl alleged that she was raped several times. The girl alleged that she was raped several times.

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from near her house and raped by a 43-year-old man, in Wanewadi area of Baramati taluka, Pune district, on Saturday evening. The accused was arrested within a few hours of the incident, with the help of the CCTV footage from the area.

Police said the victim belonged to a Dalit community and her parents were farm labourers. The accused works as a contractual driver and has a criminal history, said an officer. Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, in the case.

The police said the girl had gone to a shop near her house around 6.30 pm on Saturday. “When she left the shop, the accused forced her to sit on his bike, took her to a secluded spot near a canal outside the village and raped her. He took her to another secluded spot nearby and raped her again. Around 11 pm, he dropped the girl at the same spot from where he had abducted her,” the police said. Meanwhile, the girl’s family had already began searching for her in the area. Later, when the girl reached home, she told her mother what had happened. The family approached the police and an FIR was registered.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Baramati division), Bapu Bangar, said, “Taking into account the sensitive nature of the case, we formed teams and started working on various leads. From a CCTV camera in the area, we had some clues about the appearance of the suspect. Further, our local police staff received information about the suspect, based on which he was arrested.”

Bangar, however, refused to reveal the identity of the accused. “At this stage, it would not be appropriate to reveal the name of the suspect as some of the legal processes are yet to be completed. As per our primary information, the victim and the suspect are not related or known to each other,” he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App