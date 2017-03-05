Pune: 37-year-old actor suffers heart attack on stage, dies

Sagar Shantaram Chougule had been associated with theatre for more than a decade Sagar Shantaram Chougule had been associated with theatre for more than a decade

Sagar Shantaram Chougule, a 37-year-old actor, collapsed on stage while preforming in a play at the Tilak Smarak Mandir on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The play — Agnidivya — was being held as part of the 56th Maharashtra State Haushi Marathi Natya Spardha (MSHMNS) organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra. The play began at 8 pm on Friday and after about 45 minutes, while Chougule was delivering his dialogues, he collapsed suddenly.

“All of us rushed to help him. Initially, we thought he had fainted and we splashed water on his face. However, I realised that it was something serious and I immediately dialled the emergency number for an ambulance. The ambulance arrived within 7-8 minutes and we rushed him to Poona Hospital. However, the doctors who attended to him told us that he suffered a cardiac arrest and had passed away at the auditorium itself,” said Bharat Dake, coordinator of MSHMNS.

In Agnidivya, Chougule essayed the role of Shahu Maharaj, the lead character. His skillful portrayal had won him the ‘Best Actor’ award in the MSHMNS Kolhapur division.

Chougule, who hailed from Kolhapur, had been associated with theatre for more than a decade and was part of the Kolhapur-based theatre group Hrudaysparsh Haushi Sanskrutik Vyaspeeth. He had acted in several plays including Sasu 420, Gondhal Mandiyale’ and Love Ithale Bhaykaari, among others.

Sunil Mane, director of Agnidivya, said, “I have been working with him for the last 12 years. Together, we have worked in almost eight plays. I have seen him grow as an actor. Chougule was a method actor who would go into even little details of the character he played. I have never seen anyone research so thoroughly for his roles, be it the mannerisms of the character or the body language or facial expressions.”

Mane said the cast and crew of Agnidivya were in a state of shock. While Nagesh Patil, a co-artiste who played the role of Balgangadhar Tilak and shared many scenes with Shahu Maharaj, has been hospitalised in his hometown near Kolhapur, another co-artiste Indurao Patil is down with high fever.

“Everyone saw the unfortunate incident… they are completely shattered,” said Mane.

Chougule’s brother, who reached Pune late Friday night, and the team of ‘Agnidivya’ left with his body on Saturday for Kolhapur, where the last rites were performed. The actor is survived by his mother, wife and one-year-old daughter.

Barely four months ago, in October last year, classical danseuse and Marathi actress Ashwini Ekbote (44) had died after suffering a massive heart attack while performing on stage at the Bharat Natyamandir.