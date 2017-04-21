Pune: 35-yr-old woman’s heart saves 51-yr-old man’s life

This was the third heart transplant in Pune. This was the third heart transplant in Pune.

It took just two-and-a-half minutes to travel from Sassoon General Hospital to Ruby Hall Clinic late Thursday evening after the cardiac team retrieved the heart from a brain dead 35-year-old woman and put it in a 51-year-old man. On Thursday, two patients were declared brain dead at Sassoon hospital and their organs were sent to private hospitals.

While it is Pune’s third heart transplant, this time, the heart was retrieved from the largest government hospital in Pune. In the earlier two transplants, the heart was donated from brain dead patients outside the city.

Despite heavy traffic congestion, the police created a green corridor to ensure that the heart from Sassoon hospital reached Ruby Hall Clinic in just over two minutes. Dr Sanjay Pathare, Medical Director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said it was a record and the heart reached the hospital at 8.38 pm.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said that a 35-year-old woman had been admitted on April 15. She had suffered a fall but was declared brain dead on April 20 and after counselling, the family members agreed to donate her heart, liver and both kidneys. The heart was sent to Ruby Hall Clinic, and while one kidney was sent to Nashik, at Sassoon General Hospital surgeons performed their first kidney transplant. The liver was sent to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The eyes were also donated.

A team headed by cardiac surgeons Dr Manoj Durairaj retrieved the heart and by 8.38 pm, they had reached Ruby Hall for the transplant operation. According to Dr Durairaj, this was the third heart transplant that was performed at Ruby Hall Clinic. Pathare said that the recipient had a bypass earlier and was also suffering from cardiomyopathy.

In another case, a 33-year-old man who had been in a road accident was admitted to Sassoon hospital on April 16. He was declared brain dead on April 20 and his liver has been sent to Pune’s Sahyadri hospital.

