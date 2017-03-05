Pune: 32-yr-old’s murder, family members of victim’s wife held

Investigations by the Hadapsar police have revealed that 32-year-old Dattatraya Kuchekar, who was found dead in his room on Manjri Road on February 27, was allegedly murdered by his wife’s relatives. Police have arrested three persons, identified as Dinesh Nade (24), Navnath Balasaheb Dodke (19) and Umesh Mandhare (23). Police said Kuchekar’s wife Sonali had attempted suicide a few days before, following some disputes between the couple.

The three suspects, who are close relatives of Sonali, allegedly decided to teach Kuchekar a lesson. So they allegedly assaulted him with bat and wooden stick. Police said he died because of internal injury caused during the assault.