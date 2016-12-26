Pune: 32 colleges take part in elocution competition

Asha Tai Kulkarni, Gen Secretary, Anti-Dowry Movement, Bombay; B G Jadhav, former president Marathwada Mitra Mandal; Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Police, Pune; Shivajirao Kachare, Joint Charity Commissioner, Pune Region; N B Shaikh, Principal M D Lawrence and first prize winner Vipul Dhangar, SP College. Express photo Asha Tai Kulkarni, Gen Secretary, Anti-Dowry Movement, Bombay; B G Jadhav, former president Marathwada Mitra Mandal; Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Police, Pune; Shivajirao Kachare, Joint Charity Commissioner, Pune Region; N B Shaikh, Principal M D Lawrence and first prize winner Vipul Dhangar, SP College. Express photo

As many as 32 colleges from Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik, coming under the jurisdiction of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), took part in the 25th inter-collegiate elocution competition, organised recently by Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College Of Commerce (MMCC) in collaboration with Anti-Dowry Movement, Mumbai. The themes for the competition this year were role of modern youth towards anti-dowry movement, feasible and pragmatic solutions to eradicate the evil of dowry and rampant increase in domestic violence and suicide as a result of dowry custom.

V P Narkhede, Joint Director of Higher Education, Pune, was the chief guest at the inaugural function and Ashok Chavan, Controller of Examination (SPPU) was the guest of honour. Later, at the prize distribution ceremony, Shivajirao Kachare, Joint Charity Commissioner, Pune was the chief guest and Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Police was the guest of honour.

Kachare applauded the efforts of the college and Anti-Dowry Movement, Mumbai for organising this social, value-based, educational activity. He said, “The evil of dowry is still rampant and it is the youth and their positive thinking that can bring about the desired change.”

Police Commissioner, Rashmi Shukla, remarked that one of the root causes of evil dowry was the lack of gender equity between boys and girls, especially in their upbringing by their parents, relatives and society in general. Vipul Dhangar from S P college won the rolling trophy and the first prize while the second prize was awarded to Shubhangi Bhagat from Garware College, Pune with Snehal Thange from Modern College, Shivajinagar, winning the third prize.