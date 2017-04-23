Pune: 30-yr-old techie arrested for ‘harassing’ woman colleague

The Pune City Police have arrested an IT professional on charges of harassing a woman colleague, after she sought help on the ‘BuddyCop’ WhatsApp group set up by police. Police have identified the suspect as Kishore Ramdas Auti (30), a resident of Vishaldeep Society in Chandan Nagar. The woman had lodged a complaint with the Chandan Nagar police station.

Police said that the complainant is a 20-year-old woman working with an IT company in Kharadi area. Auti is a customer service executive in the same company.

About two months ago, Auti allegedly misbehaved with the complainant. After she complained against him to the company authorities, they issued a strict warning to him in writing.

According to the complainant, Auti continued to harass her by making objectionable gestures in front of her. On Friday, she posted a message on the ‘BuddyCop’ WhatsApp group, seeking help from the police, after which Sub-Inspector Sandip Salunkhe contacted her.

After she told police about the alleged harassment, Auti was arrested under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had recently launched ‘BuddyCop’, a WhatsApp group, after two women working in the IT sector — Antara Das of Capgemini and Rasila Raju O P of Infosys — were brutally killed in two separate incidents.

As part of this system, some police personnel are assigned to a group of about 50 working women; they can contact these cops during an emergency through phone calls, WhatsApp and e-mails. Each group has a senior police inspector, a sub-inspector and a constable. As of now, the ‘BuddyCop’ system is operational at Chandan Nagar, Hadapsar, Hinjewadi and Yerawada police stations, where most of Pune’s IT companies are located.

