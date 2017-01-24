Pune: 3 two-wheeler riders among 5 dead in separate accidents

FIVE persons lost their lives in five separate accidents on Sunday. Of the five deceased, three were below 30. In the incident that took place at 1 am on Sunday, a 24-year-old IT engineer working with a company in Wagholi lost his life after the bike he was riding rammed into the road divider on Pune-Ahmednagar Road. Vimantal Police have identified the deceased as Nobel Rajendra Chakranarayan, a resident of Kalewadi. Police said Chakranaraya was not wearing a helmet when the accident occured.

In another accident on Pune- Ahmednagar Road, a 57-year-old driver of a tempo was killed after an unidentified vehicle collided with the tempo head-on in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Sasawade, a resident of Shikrapur. Police said that the tempo was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle. An offence has been registered against the unidentified driver and police have launched a probe to find further details.

In the third accident that took place around 8 am near toll booth in Dehu Road, a 29-year-old engineer working for a multinational automobile company was killed after his bike was hit by a car. Dehu Road Police have identified the deceased as Jangi Durani, who was originally Mira Road in Mumbai and was currently staying in Pune.

In the fourth accident, a 32-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a PMPML bus at Dhayari Phata on Sunday around 8 pm. Sinhagad Road Police have identified the deceased as Kishor Suresh Shinde, a resident of Garmala. The driver of the PMPML bus Uddhav Janjire (47) has been arrested.

In the fifth accident, a 27-year-old biker was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a State Transport (ST) bus in Phursungi on Sunday around 8.30 pm. Hadapsar Police have identified the deceased as Vikas Shahaji Lawande, a resident of Phursungi. Police have arrested the driver of ST bus Mukund Shinde.