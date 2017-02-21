Pune: 28 lakh to vote in Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

AS MANY as 28 lakh voters will cast their votes on Tuesday to select members for 75 blocks in Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) and 150 seats in Panchayat Samitis in 13 tehsils of the district.

The voting will be conducted between 7 am and 5.30 pm, said the officials. There are 375 candidates in the fray for 75 ZP seats, while as many as 641 contestants are for vying for 150 seats in the Panchayat Samitis. The total voter count in the rural district is 27.92 lakh.

“There are 3,364 voting booths across the district, with 21,616 polls booth staffers manning them. To make sure that polling remains free and fair, appropriate police deployment has been made and as many as 1,500 personnel from State Reserve Police Force have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident,” said District Collector Saurabh Rao. As many as 84 polling centres have been identified as sensitive. During the course of the model code of conduct, 30 cases for violation were registered by the election officials.

Currently, NCP holds a clear majority in Pune ZP, as well nine out of 13 Panchayat Samitis. The dominance of NCP in ZP is such that since its first election after it was formed in 2002, the NCP has never lost hold of the Pune ZP. In recently-held municipal council polls, BJP had rose to win three councils and over 50 counsellors from its negligible presence in the past ZP polls. The NCP more or less managed to secure its strongholds like Baramati.