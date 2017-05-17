Pune: 26 injured as bus turns on its side on Expressway

The private bus was on its way from Mumbai to Karad in Satara district. Express The private bus was on its way from Mumbai to Karad in Satara district. Express

Twenty six persons were injured, five of them critically, after a private bus from Mumbai to Karad, carrying over 50 passengers, turned on its side near Lonavala on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. Two of the passengers seriously injured in the accident are children. According to the Lonavala Town police station, the incident took place around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, when the private bus was on its way from Mumbai to Karad in Satara district, via Pune. When the bus reached Walvan bridge near Lonavala, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus turned on its side, said police.

“There were 52 persons on board the bus, including the driver and the helper. Of the 26 injured, 17 persons were immediately rushed to the Lokmanya Hospital in Nigdi for treatment. Five of them, including two children and two women, sustained very serious injuries. The remaining nine were treated at a hospital in Lonavala. Most of the passengers from the bus are from Karad and Satara, and were returning from Mumbai,” said the station duty officer from Lonavala Town police station.

Police said the bus belongs to Siddheshwar travels, which plies between Mumbai and Satara. An offence of rash driving may be registered against the driver of the bus after statements of the injured persons are recorded, said police.

A staffer at the Lokmanya Hospital in Nigdi said, “We are treating 17 persons… five of them are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit… they have fractures and multiple injuries.”

