Pune: 25-year-old techie jumps to death, says ‘no job security in IT’ in suicide note

A 25-year-old software engineer, who had started working for an IT company in Pune three days ago, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a hotel in Vimannagar area in the city. According to police, in a suicide note he had left in his hotel room he said, ‘In IT there is no job security. I am worried a lot about my family.’

As per the information given by Pune city police, the deceased has been identified as Gopikrishna Guruprasad, who was from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and is survived by parents and a sister.

Assistant police inspector Dilip Jaisingkar, who was part of the police team that went to the spot after police received call, told The Indian Express, “He had started working for Pitney Bowes company on July 9 and the company had made arrangements for him at the hotel. Around 1.40 am on Wednesday, he jumped from the balcony of his sixth floor room. Two on-duty security guards heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They informed the hotel manager, who in turn informed us. We called the ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital. He was declared dead before arrival.”

API Jaisingkar added, “We have found a note in his room which says that ‘in IT there is no job security. I am worried a lot about my family.’ His body was handed over to his family members after the post mortem examination.” He further said, “We have come to know that before coming to Pune, he had worked in Delhi and Hyderabad. We will also be speaking to his colleagues in the company and family members as a part of the probe.”

