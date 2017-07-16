Pune: 25-year-old booked for ‘molesting’ woman cop

The accused has been identified as Balu Uttam Bhor, a resident of Lingdev in Ahmednagar district (Representational Image) The accused has been identified as Balu Uttam Bhor, a resident of Lingdev in Ahmednagar district (Representational Image)

The Chatuhshrungi police have booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman police constable after she rejected his marriage proposal. The accused has been identified as Balu Uttam Bhor, a resident of Lingdev in Ahmednagar district. He works with a private company.

A 24-year-old constable from the Pune Rural Police has lodged the complaint against him. Bhor and the woman constable met for the first time in 2013, police said. After that, the accused started sending her text messages and called her often. He also proposed marriage to her but she refused, the police said, adding that the accused then started stalking her.

Earlier this month, when she was standing at a bus stop near the rural police headquarters on Pashan Road, the accused allegedly molested her. Police have charged the accused for offences under Sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidatison by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

