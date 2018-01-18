Pune: 25 eateries unhygienic; in some, customers left after seeing the kitchen

As many as 25 eateries and bakeries in the Pune Cantonment area are unhygienic, an inspection by the Station Health Organisation (SHO) has revealed. Notices will be issued to these eateries and they will be asked to take immediate measures to rectify irregularities such as poor working conditions, faulty wiring, dirty washing area, cockroaches and rodents, said Pune Cantonment Board president Brigadier Rajiv Sethi.

Fact-finding teams, led by experts of SHO and set up by the PCB, are inspecting over 90 eateries, of which at least 25 have been found to be unhygienic, Dr D N Yadav, chief executive officer, PCB, told mediapersons after a meeting of the Board.

Some of the members of the SHO, who were part of the fact-finding teams, said at a few eateries, they had urged the customers to visit the kitchen, and decide whether they wanted to continue to eat there. After checking the kitchens, the customers promptly left the place, they said. While members like Dilip Giramkar and Ashok Pawar urged that action should be initiated against the eateries, which would have to undertake repairs and spruce up the place within three months, other members like Vinod Mathurawala, Kiran Mantri and Priyanka Shrigiri said the eateries could also be given a shorter deadline of one-and-a-half months.

Board president Brigadier Sethi and vice-president Atul Gaikwad said action would be initiated if the eateries failed to undertake corrective measures within 45 days.

Incidentally, in the recent Kayani Bakery case, the board has appealed against the civil court’s order that restrained the PCB from closing the bakery. While the case was not discussed at today’s meeting, members discussed the issuance and renewal of trade licences under Section 277 of the Cantonment Act 2006 for financial year 2017-18.

Cantonment Board authorities said prior to 2006, establishments that had a trade license didn’t need to renew it. Brigadier Sethi pointed out sub-clauses of Section 277 of the Act, which categorically state that if the Board had reason to believe that the business was “dangerous or offensive to the public, or the premises was unfit and unsuitable”, then it could withhold the trade licence. In such cases, the Board can send a notice to the establishment and reject its license. The Board has received 116 applications for issuance and renewal of trade licences, said Yadav.

