Pune: 24-yr-old techie dies in bike accident

A 24-year-old software engineer was killed in a bike accident on Saturday afternoon. Snehal Sudarshan Adgokar, a resident of Mundhwa, was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper on Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass around 1.20 pm. Police said the incident took place in front of Premium Inn hotel, when her Activa bike was hit by a dumper from the rear side. Adgokar fell from the bike and sustained severe injuries.

Watch What Else Is In News?

She was declared dead at the hospital. Police said she was not wearing a helmet. Police have arrested the driver, Dnyaneshwar Pawar (28), of Wagholi for rash driving. Police sub inspector N Shaikh is further investigating the case.

In another accident, 26-year-old driver was killed after he rammed his tempo into a truck in Bavdhan. Hinjewadi police have identified the deceased as Nanabhau Bansode of Panvel in Mumbai. Police said the incident took place at 5 pm on Saturday. The driver of the truck, Namdeo Sope, has filed an FIR with Hinjewadi police in this regard.