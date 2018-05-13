Pune: 24-yr-old engineer drowns in swimming pool

A case of death by accidental drowning has been registered. (Representational Image) A case of death by accidental drowning has been registered. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old IT engineer drowned in a swimming pool at a gym in Wakad on Friday night. The engineer, identified as Gatupalli Bhargav, hailed from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and was a resident of Hinjewadi. A case of death by accidental drowning has been registered.

Police said Bhargav had joined a one-month swimming course at Silver Gym in Wakad and had completed it on May 8, but continued visiting the pool for practise. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday, when Bhargav was in the pool for a practice session. Other members of the gym saw him drowning and tried to rescue him. They pulled an unconscious Bhargav out of the pool.

“A private vehicle was arranged and he was taken to Lifepoint Hospital in Wakad. However, the youth was

declared dead on arrival,” said police.

Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Gholve said, “Bhargav had learnt swimming recently… he did not realise that the pool was 4.5-5 metres deep. His body has been sent for autopsy. The pool was set up only three to four months ago and no such incidents have taken place here earlier.”

