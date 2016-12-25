Pune: 23-year-old engineer murdered

A 23-year-old woman, who was working as an engineer with a prominent software company, was brutally murdered Friday night. The victim, identified as Antara Debanand Das, was from West Bengal, said police.

Initial investigation has revealed that Antara was working with Capegemini in the technology park in MIDC, Talwade. She lived as a paying guest in Nigdi, said police. The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Friday, after Antara had left office and was walking through KNB Chowk, when the assailant attacked her with a sharp weapon. She sustained series injuries on her neck and head, and the assailant left her lying in a pool of blood.

Satyendra Krushnanda Simpi, a resident of Railway Gate in Dapodi, was passing through the area and he saw the seriously injured victim lying on the ground, said police. He rushed Antara to a private hospital in Chinchwad, where she was declared dead. Several police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailant, Inspector Arun More told mediapersons.