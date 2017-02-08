Pune: 20 awards presented at Armed Forces Medical meet

The 65th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference hosted by Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), was inaugurated by Lt Gen M K Unni, Director-General, Armed Forces Medical Services. At an academic awards presentation ceremony, 20 awards for excellence in post-graduate medical, dental, nursing and in-service training courses were presented by the DGAFMS.

This was followed by presentation of award-winning completed Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC). Presentations were made by principal research workers on studies selected for awards by a panel of experts.

These include studies carried out on methods for blood pressure control in acute phase of intracerebral haemorrhage, blood flow assessment in In-vitro fertilisation (IVF), evaluation of growth indicator tubes in isolation of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, epidemiological study of stress fracture among gentlemen and lady cadets undergoing physical training and effect of periodontal therapy on patients of rheumatoid arthritis.

Other sessions included meetings of the Armed Forces Medical Academic Committee (AFMAC), Governing Council of Medical Journal Armed Forces India, Governing Council of AFMS (O) Fund and Armed Forces Medical College Management Committee. The deliberations were aimed at maintaining the highest standard of post graduate training in institutions of the AFMS. During the AFMAC meeting, the annual college report was presented by Air Marshal C K Ranjan, Director and Commandant, AFMC.