Pune: 2 shops gutted in Camp area fire

Two shops and a few houses were gutted in a fire near Babajan chowk in Pune Camp area on Saturday.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call that a bakery shop in the narrow lanes of Bhimpura area near Babajan chowk in Camp caught fire around 2.30 am. As many as five fire tenders and three wanter tankers were sent to the spot. The fire spread and nearby homes too were gutted. No casualties were reported.

