Pune: 2-day conference on climate change

A two-day event organised by The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) on ‘Climate Adaptation and Services for Water, Food and Health Security’ kickstarted on Thursday at Four Points by Sheraton, Nagar Road.

The goal of the conference is to assess existing synergies and disconnects between climate adaptation and services and enable the formation of linkages between researchers and stakeholders.

Panel discussions and sessions were organised in the context of three thematic areas — Food, Water and Health security.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now