Pune: 18-year-old touches high-tension electric wire, suffers 80% burns

An 18-year-old boy, who climbed atop a stationery goods train to cross the track near Dehu Road, received serious burn injuries after he accidentally touched the high-tension electricity wire over the train. Mohammad Hussain, who works at a cloth shop in Dehu Road, had crossed the track to reach a tap to fetch water. He had filled a can and was returning with it. He found a stationery goods train on the track. He decided to climb the train to cross and reach the other side.

“He received a terrible electric shot from the high-intensity electric wire overhead and was thrown off on the road at least 10 feet away. He has received 80 per cent burns and have been hospitalised,” said an officer with the Government Railway Police’s Pune unit.

The Indian Railways conduct sporadic campaigns to advise people to use foot over bridges whenever they need to cross the tracks. However, as many as 300 persons lose their lives every year in Pune Division alone while trying to cross the track.

