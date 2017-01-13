Pune: 17-year-old found hanging in hostel room

A 17-year-old student of a polytechnic college in Vadgaon Budruk allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel room in Ambegaon on Wednesday night. The student has been identified as Yash Rahul Borate, who hailed from Borate Vasti in Moshi. He was a first-year student of Sau Venutai Chavan Polytechnic, of the Sinhagad Group, and lived in Kaveri Hostel.

The incident came to light at 9.30 pm, after Borate’s roommates came back to the room after dinner, said police. “They found him hanging from the ceiling… with a nylon rope. They rushed him to Navle Hospital, on a motorcycle, but he was declared dead,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Nitin Sinde.

Two days ago, students of the college had received their exam results and Borate had failed in one of the subjects, said police. His body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy early on Thursday.