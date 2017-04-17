Pune: 17-year-old college girl shoots herself

A 17-year-old college student, daughter of a serving Army Havildar, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head with a countrymade pistol Saturday night at her home in Baramati. Police have found a suicide note in her room.

Baramati Taluka police under Pune Rural jurisdiction have identified the deceased girl as Sayali Mansingh Bali, a resident of Suryanagari in Baramati.

According to the police, she was a student of Vidya Pratishthan’s Junior College in Baramati and had appeared for her Class 11 examination recently. Her father, Mansingh Bali, is a Havildar in the Indian Army and is currently posted with a unit in the Northeastern sector. Sayali lived with her mother and younger brother.

An officer from Baramati Taluka police station said, “Around 8 pm Saturday, Sayali was in her room, her brother was watching a cricket match and their mother had gone out for a walk. Her brother suddenly heard a loud sound from Sayali’s room. He rushed to the room and found the door locked from inside. He called the neighbours, who broke open the door. They found that Sayali had shot herself with a countrymade pistol. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.”

“We have found a suicide note. In the note, she had said she was sad because everyone cared for her but no one loved her. We are trying to find out how she got hold of a countrymade pistol. We have reasons to believe that it was in the house. We will be speaking to her father, who is on his way back home from the place of his posting. We have come to know that she had stopped using a cellphone, over a month ago. But we will check her cellphone communications in the past,” the officer added.

