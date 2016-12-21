Pune: 17 year old Class 12 student detained for selling stolen bike

THE POLICE have nabbed a 17-year-old Class 12 student who had allegedly stolen two bikes and was trying to sell one of them online. The police trapped him by posing as a customer interested in the high-end bike he had put up for sale on a website.

A country-made pistol with three live rounds, tucked to his waist, have also been recovered from his possession, said the police.

A team from the Sinhagad police was investigating a case of theft of a KTM bike from Narhe area when they recently came across an advertisement on an online marketing website. The registration details of the bike matched with those of the stolen one.

Posing as a buyer, the Sinhagad police asked the seller to come to Navale Bridge on Monday, following which he was detained. The police has identified him as a 17-year-old Class 12 student of commerce stream in Dhayari.

Senior inspector Vishnu Jagtap of Sinhagad police station said, “The youth had stolen the high-end KTM bike from outside a gym in Narhe to impress his peers at the college. The registration papers of the bike were in the carrier. The youth decided to put the bike for sale online to earn money and had uploaded its actual details along with the advertisement on online portals for Rs 1.1 lakh.”

Police have recovered from him two bikes worth Rs two lakh in total. The youth had also stolen valuables like laptop in the past, said an official, adding that his father owns an automobile garage.

Cops said the boy will turn 18 in two months.

“The worrying aspect of the case is the recovery of the pistol and live rounds from a college student. We suspect he had procured the weapon to scare his friends at college. We are now probing how and from whom he procured the pistol.”

The investigating team comprised of PSI Girish Sonavane, constables Yashwant Ombase, Santosh Sawant, Waman Jadhav, Dayanand Telange, Sushant Yadav, Sunil Dhumal and Satta Sonavane.