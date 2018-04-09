Pune: 17-year-old boy drowns in pool

A 17-year-old boy died after he drowned in a swimming pool on Talhai Hill in the city on Sunday. The incident took place when Prafulla Wankhede went for a swim with three of his friends around 5 pm.

A while after entering, Wankhede started drowning in the deeper part. His friends raised an alarm, but the boy could not be pulled out of the water till some time. Later, he was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. A case of accidental death has been registered and police officers said they would investigate to find out if life guards were present at the time and if there was negligence on their part that led to the death.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App