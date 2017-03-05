Pune: 17 women honoured with Phoenix Leading Lady Awards 2017

The aim of these awards is to encourage women empowerment. Express The aim of these awards is to encourage women empowerment. Express

In order to celebrate the remarkable achievements of brave and driven Indian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Phoenix Marketcity Pune instituted ‘Phoenix Leading Lady Awards 2017’. The aim of these awards was to encourage women empowerment and bridge the social imbalances.

Conceptualised and executed by Entre Nous and Terragni Consulting, Phoenix Marketcity presented the first edition of the awards to 17 women from different sectors like fashion, education, environment, research, art &culture, sports, business and others. The award ceremony saw prominent personalities and public figures like Karishma Kapoor, Mallika Sarabhai, Rashmi Shukla, Sabina Sanghvi, Nivedita Saboo and Aditi Govitrika present the awards to women achievers.

The 17 awardees included Prachi Badve (youngest fashion designer in Asia, showcased her collection at the recently concluded Kiddie fashion week); Medha Tadpatrikar (from Rudra Environmental Solutions, that convert plastic waste into poly fuel); Vahbiz Bharucha (Rugby player); Ketaki Pimpalkhare (renowned artist); Manisha Dhatrak (owner of Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt Ltd. Also the first Indian lady entrepreneur in Aseptic fruit processing Industry); Freny Tarapore (education); Dakshayani Athalye (Indian Classical Music); Dr Sheela Godbole (Research – Healthcare); and Shilpa Joshi (Inventions/Patents), among others.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajiv Malla, Director, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, said, “To express our gratitude and acknowledge the contributions of successful women leaders, we came up with this unique initiative ‘Phoenix Leading Ladies Awards’. The idea here was to honour these super women achievers from different walks of life for their stupendous work and the impact they have created in the lives of others.”