Pune: 17, including children, dead as truck veers off highway, crashes

Police suspects that the driver must have lost control over speed and the shape of the road. (File) Police suspects that the driver must have lost control over speed and the shape of the road. (File)

At least 17 persons including children were killed and 13 injured as a truck travelling from Bijapur, Karnataka to Shirwal near Pune veered off the road and crashed near Khambatki tunnel in Satara. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Assistant inspector Yuvraj Hande of Pargaon-Khandala police station in Satara said the truck was carrying family members of construction workers who were on their way to a project site. “We suspect the driver to have lost control due to high speed and the curved slope on this S- shaped patch on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Seventeen persons including children are dead.”

“This area has seen several accidents in the past, including some with heavy death toll,” Hands added.

Between February and March 2014, as many as 20 persons were killed and 50 injured in two accidents in a span of 10 days on the same highway. The Satara Police had then registered a case of offence against the officials of National Highway Authorities of India and the company which constructed the road on charges of flawed design and construction, leading to death.

