Pune: 15-kg gold ornament seized from two, GRP hands over case to I-T department 

THE Pune unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has seized gold ornament weighing over 15 kilograms and worth Rs 4.38 crore from two persons on board Chennai-Kurla Express. The GRP has now handed over the case to the Income Tax as the two persons were not carrying any papers related to the source of the valuables. As per the information given by the Pune GRP, the seizure was made during the routine check on Chennai-Kurla Express at Pune station on Monday evening. Two persons — identified as Sumer Mukan Sinh (32) and Hariom Purushottam Parik (30), both from Rajasthan — were found in possession of gold ornaments weighing 15.56 kg.

Pune GRP superintendent Prabhakar Budhwant said, “We made the seizure on Monday and since then we have been inquiring into the source of the valuables. The two persons were not carrying adequate documents about the possession of the gold. We have served a notice to them. The case will further be probed by the Income Tax department.” The probe was supervised by SP Prabhakar Budhwant, DYSP Tukaram Wahile and the probe team comprised of PI Sanjay Satav, API Himmat Mane Patil, assistant sub inspector Babasaheb Ombase, and constables Santosh Lakhe, Milind Alande, Bhimashankar Bamnalikar, Ganesh Shinde and Kailas Jadhav.