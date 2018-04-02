Pune: 14-year-old dies after collapsing at school; family alleges negligence

The video of the boy collapsing during a match at school went viral on Sunday. The video of the boy collapsing during a match at school went viral on Sunday.

A Class VIIIth student from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Shirur died after he collapsed during a game of Kabaddi on Saturday evening. A complaint has been lodged after the student’s family accused the school of negligence, alleging delay in taking him to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Amol Vetal (14), a resident of Nhavara village in Shirur. Police said the incident took place around 6 pm, during an intra-school Kabaddi match. The games were on since the afternoon, added an officer.

On Sunday morning, a video purportedly showing Vetal collapsing during the match went viral. An officer from Shirur police station said, “Around 6 pm, during a Kadabbi match, Vetal suddenly collapsed. Students told us that they initially thought he just fell down. But after a while, he started writhing in pain and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the sick room and a few of the teachers tried to give him first aid and water but Vetal did not respond. He was later taken to a private hospital in Shirur where he was declared dead.”

An officer added, “Vetal’s family members have told us that a driver working on a school vehicle called them around 8 pm to inform that Vetal had collapsed during a game and he was taken to a hospital. By the time they reached the hospital, he was declared dead. The family has serious doubts about how the school authorities responded to the incident.”

Inspector Ramesh Galande, in-charge of Shirur police station, said, “As a part of the procedure, we have registered a primary case of sudden death, pending probe into causes. There will be an inquiry into whether there was any negligence on anybody’s part. The autopsy report is awaited. If facts come to light suggesting negligence, an offence will be registered accordingly.”

