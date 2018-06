As many as 20 others sustained with minor injuries (Representational Image) As many as 20 others sustained with minor injuries (Representational Image)

At least 10 persons were injured when a private bus carrying tourists turned on its side after a suspected brake failure at Bopdeo Ghat near Saswad on Sunday morning. As many as 20 others sustained with minor injuries, said police. According to police, at least 50 visitors from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala had come to Nigdi in PCMC for a conference.

