Pune: 1 killed, 2 hurt as bus stop collapses in Mavdi

One person died and two others were injured when a bus stop where they were standing collapsed at Mavdi village on Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Purandar taluka on Thursday, said the police.

The police have identified the deceased as Anna Baburao Khomne (70), a resident of Mavdi village.

Injured Balu Dongri Gaikwad (55) and Namdev Lakshman Bhame (77), both residents of Mavdi, have been admitted to a civic hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated a probe to know the cause behind the collapse.

The bus stop was constructed using MLA funds in 2007-08. Local residents have raised questions about the quality of material used to build the bus stop.

The police said at least seven to eight persons were standing below the state transport bus stop around 3 pm when the cemented shed of the bus stop collapsed all of a sudden, killing one person and leaving two others injured.

Soon, sub-divisional officer Sameer Shingte, tehsildar Sanjay Patil, assistant police inspector Ramdas Wakode of Jejuri police station and other officials reached the spot for an investigation.

The officials said the bus stops were constructed as pick-up sheds using MLA funds of Rs 2 lakh in 2007-2008. Ashok Tekawade was then the MLA of the constituency in which Mavdi village is located.

