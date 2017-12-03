PSCDCL: Plan for BRTS on Baner Road ‘unnecessary’

The plan to build a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on Baner Road is “unnecessary”, as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is planning to construct a Metro rail line on the same route, according to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).

In a proposal tabled before its board of directors, PSCDCL said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had earlier planned a 8-km BRTS corridor, from Pune University Junction to Radha Chowk on Baner Road, but the PMRDA has proposed a Metro rail line on the same route.

“Almost 5.5 km of the Metro rail route and BRTS on Baner Road, starting from Balewadi Phata to Pune University junction, would be the same, so it would be unnecessary to build a BRTS on the same route. Instead, it is being proposed that the PSCDCL would fund the BRTS corridor of 3.5 km, from Pune University Junction to Rajiv Gandhi Bridge in Aundh, which is being developed by the PMC,” it said.

The PSCDCL has proposed to provide Rs 43 crore for the implementation of BRTS on the route, which will be connected to the BRTS route developed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge to Ravet. The completion of the project would establish the ‘missing link’ of BRTS between PMC and PCMC.

Six bus shelters have been planned on the BRTS corridor – Aundh gaothan, Bremen Junction, Kasturba Vasahat, Gol Market, Chaturshringi Police Chowky and Pune University junction.

The plan includes a 3.5-metre dedicated BRTS road, two lanes of 3.5-metre width for motor vehicle lanes, a two-metre wide cycle track and a 1.9-metre footpath along the route.

The work would also include development of the Pune University Junction, Bremen Junction, Rishi Junction and beautification of the islands and pedestrian crossings. It would also include new stormwater drainage systems and ducts for utility services.

PMC officials maintain that the entire stretch of road, from Shivajinagar to Aundh, is an important corridor for PMPML buses, which ferry a large number of people from Pune to Aundh and beyond.

