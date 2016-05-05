Latest News

PSCDCL finalises smart city logo

As per a press statement, the logo prepared by Pawar was selected as the best option as it shows connectivity, beauty and green growth.

Pune | Published: May 5, 2016 1:11 am
The PSCDCL has finalised its logo from 282 entries through a competition. The logo design submitted by Ramesh Pawar, professor, Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya, was finalised for the special purpose vehicle that would be undertaking projects for the smart city mission. A five-member jury had shortlisted three of the 282 entries and the board of directors finalised the one submitted by Pawar.

