PSCDCL finalises smart city logo

The PSCDCL has finalised its logo from 282 entries through a competition. The logo design submitted by Ramesh Pawar, professor, Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya, was finalised for the special purpose vehicle that would be undertaking projects for the smart city mission. A five-member jury had shortlisted three of the 282 entries and the board of directors finalised the one submitted by Pawar.

As per a press statement, the logo prepared by Pawar was selected as the best option as it shows connectivity, beauty and green growth. It also attempts fusion of technology and nature and at the same time depicts a sense of joyousness and feeling of a happy city. The logo would also work well in black and white too.

