Prostitution racket busted at five-star hotel, two Uzbek women rescued

A prostitution racket was busted following a raid on a five-star hotel in Pune, and police rescued two women hailing from Uzbekistan from the racket. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of Pune Police Crime Branch raided a hotel in Kalyani Nagar area on Wednesday. The police rescued two Uzbek woman from the spot.

According to police, three accused, identified as Vikas alias Dambar Giri, Rohit Agent and Vishal Agent, allegedly lured these women into the racket. The accused booked rooms for their customers at the five-star hotel and allegedly supplied the women.

The three accused were booked under sections 370, 370 (3) of IPC and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. An offence in this case was lodged at the Yerawada police station. The women were sent to the rescue home in Mohammedwadi, Hadapsar. According to the police, the two women had come to India a few days ago on a tourist visa.

The police arrested Vikas alias Dambar Giri from an apartment in Ganesh Nagar, Wadgaonsheri. The police seized Rs 69,000, two laptops and five cell phones from the spot. Search is on for the other two accused.

