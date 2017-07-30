‘Prostitution racket’ busted, 5 girls from Thailand rescued

Police found five girls from Thailand, who were allegedly involved in the prostitution racket, at the spot. (Representational Image) Police found five girls from Thailand, who were allegedly involved in the prostitution racket, at the spot. (Representational Image)

THE Social Security Cell of the Pune Police Crime Branch has busted an alleged prostitution racket involving foreign nationals, which was being operated under the guise of a spa centre in Pimple Saudagar area. Acting on a tip-off to police naik Nitin Londhe, a team of Social Security Cell led by Senior Inspector Sanjay Patil raided the spa centre located in front of the Rainbow Mall in Pimple Saudagar on Friday.

Police found five girls from Thailand, who were allegedly involved in the prostitution racket, at the spot. Police have rescued the girls and arrested the owner of spa centre, identified as Amol Khandu Jadhav (31), a resident of Pimple Saudagar, along with his manager Dilu Jibaho (21).

An offence has been registered against Amol and Dilu at the Sangvi police station, under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Police suspect the girls hailing from Thailand came to India on a tourist visa, but got involved in prostitution for the lure of money.

