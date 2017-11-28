Proposed Pune airport remains grounded as funds lie unused

The site in Purandar has been given the green signal by the Airport Authority of India. (Express Photo) The site in Purandar has been given the green signal by the Airport Authority of India. (Express Photo)

The recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has slammed the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADCL) for what the auditor says “ad hoc mannerism in its work”. Citing the lack of development in case of the proposed international airport, the report says of the Rs 96.56 crore entrusted to the company in 2008 for the development of a greenfield airport in Pune, only Rs 57.36 lakh has been spent on surveys and pre-feasibility studies till date.

Pune’s hunt for an international airport, the report says, started since 2008, but is yet to fructify. Operational constraints at the existing Lohegaon airport and the growing demand for international flights have added to the clamour for a separate international airport in the city.

Multiple sites, in Chakan and Rajgurunagar area, have proved to be futile as fierce opposition by the original land-owners or technical non-feasibility have plagued the previous searches. The site at Purandar was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had claimed the first international flight from the airport will fly out by 2019.

Although the site in Purandar has been given green signal by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), MADCL is yet to start land acquisition. Suresh Kakani, vice-chairman and managing director of the company, said they were waiting for the green signal from the defence authority before starting the process.

“Without the defence clearance, we do not want to start the process. We hope the clearance will be granted in 8-10 days,” he said. Kakani agreed with the observations made by the CAG regarding utilised funds but said it was because of the restrictions by the defence authority and the protests by land owners. “We have time till March 2018 to utilise the funds,” he said.

Non-utilisation of funds earmarked for the Pune airport is one of the many objections raised by the CAG in its audit of the company. Of the six greenfield and six brownfield projects undertaken by the company, not a single one has reached its logical end. “The decisions were being taken on ad hoc basis without any firm development model for airports.

The grants released by GoM for the development of airports were lying unutilised for long, resulting in blocking up of public money. There were avoidable delays in acquiring the land for the projects. The acquisition of land in excess of requirement and idling of land were also noticed,” the report states.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App