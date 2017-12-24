Project Swarn: Pune-Secundarabad Shatabdi to have better amenities, new colours

The fare for the luxury Anubhuti coach will be 1.2 times more than the executive class fare for Shatabdi Express. (Representational Image) The fare for the luxury Anubhuti coach will be 1.2 times more than the executive class fare for Shatabdi Express. (Representational Image)

Written by: Jagruti Katkar

The popular Pune-Secundarabad Shatabdi Express has got a makeover under ‘Project Swarn’, with new colours and better facilities in all coaches of the train. The train has also been attached with an ‘Anubhuti Coach’, which includes facilities such as ergonomically designed seats, improved modular toilets and automatic sliding doors, among other things.

The revamped train will start service in its new look from Monday. The train got a complete makeover with PU paint and graphite dust-free coating on the exterior, and comfortable and pleasant interior in all 10 coaches. The train service will be formally inaugurated at 5.50 am on Monday at Pune station by Pune MP Anil Shirole.

Officials said that the coaches would have vinyl wrapping and red carpet in the passage. The train will also feature paintings of cultural heritage and folk traditions of Maharashta and Andhra Pradesh. Two CCTV cameras and room fresheners are installed in each coach. Seat numbers will also be written in Braille for visually impaired passengers. New mobile charging holders, new curtains, detachable headrests, LED reading lamps and digital clocks are also provided in the train. The train will have WiFi on board, allowing passengers to access the Internet on their gadgets.

The fare for the luxury Anubhuti coach will be 1.2 times more than the executive class fare for Shatabdi Express. No concessional tickets will be admissible in in the Anubhuti Coach. The train will depart from Pune at 5.50 am and reach Secu-ndarabad at 2.50 pm. From Secundarabad, it will depart at 2.45 pm, reaching Pune at 11.10 pm.

