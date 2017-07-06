Private vehicles not allowed near Bhushi Dam after 3 pm on weekends

In an attempt to prevent overcrowding at tourist spots in Lonavala during the monsoon, Pune Rural Police have decided to ban the entry of private Bhushi Dam towards the Bhushi Dam Road after 3 pm on weekends and other holidays, In an attempt to prevent overcrowding at tourist spots in Lonavala during the monsoon, Pune Rural Police have decided to ban the entry of private Bhushi Dam towards the Bhushi Dam Road after 3 pm on weekends and other holidays,

In an attempt to prevent overcrowding at tourist spots in Lonavala during the monsoon, Pune Rural Police have decided to ban the entry of private Bhushi Dam towards the Bhushi Dam Road after 3 pm on weekends and other holidays, when a large number of tourists visit the hill station. Police have also prepared a seasonal bandobast to ensure the security of tourists. They have appealed to tourists to follow the instructions given by police and avoid hooliganism and crowding at picnic spots.

As many as 47 senior police officers, 231 constables including 63 woman personnel, and a strike force would be deployed at various locations in Lonavala. In a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dnyaneshwar Shivthare and Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Lonavala city police station said the decision to ban the entry of private vehicles was taken for the benefit of tourists. During monsoon, heavy vehicles would not be allowed to enter Lonavala from the entry points at Valwan and Khandala, between 6 am and 12 pm on weekends.

Lonavala is a favourite spot for tourists, especially during rainy season. A large number of tourists from Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and other places visit spots such as Bhushi Dam, Lions Point, Sahara Bridge waterfall, Rajmachi point and other places to enjoy the rains. Certain steps have also been taken to prevent overcrowding, such as removing encroachments from Mavala statute to Bhushi dam; the region has been declared a ‘no-hawkers’ zone.

‘No parking’ zones have also been created on both sides of the petrol pump on Tungarli Road to Apollo garage, Kumar Chowk to Mavala statute. Action will be taken against vehicles parked on these routes, said police.

