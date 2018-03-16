Priest who ‘performed rituals on dying patient’ in hospital arrested

A video grab showing a man performing ‘superstitious’ rituals on the patient A video grab showing a man performing ‘superstitious’ rituals on the patient

A MAN has been arrested two days after he appeared to be performing ‘superstitious’ rituals on a dying patient in a video in the presence of a doctor. He has been identified as a priest, Sachin Yerawadekar. The doctor, Satish Chavan, is still at large. On Tuesday, a video surfaced in which Yerawadekar was seen performing ‘superstitious’ rites on a woman in a hospital room. The woman passed away on March 11 during treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Erandwane, where the video was shot.

Late on Tuesday, police registered an offence against Yerawadekar and the doctor under the anti-superstition law, and also booked the doctor for alleged negligence during treatment that led to the woman’s death. The doctor had been treating the woman for the past three months. Senior inspector Rekha Salunkhe of Alankar police station said, “We have arrested the man seen in the video performing the ritual. He is a priest. He was produced before the court Thursday and has been remanded in police custody for three days. We are still looking for the doctor.”

The deceased, identified as Sandhya Sonawane (25), underwent a surgery at Dr Chavan’s hospital in Swargate at least three months ago. For further specialised treatment, she was shifted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in the last week of February. Sonawane died during treatment at Mangeshkar Hospital on Sunday.

In the video that surfaced Tuesday, Chavan is seen standing next to Sonawane while Yerawadekar allegedly performs the ‘superstitious’ rites involving flowers and haldi-kumkum.

