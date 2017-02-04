Pricol Limited, a manufacturer of automotive components for the global automotive market, recently inaugurated its high-efficiency plant, built across 6.58 acres in Phulgaon, Pune. The new facility incorporates green concepts of solar power and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) air conditioning. Rooftop solar panels meets 40 per cent of the daily power requirement. The production lines are designed on lean manufacturing principle with improved layout for streamlined material flow to ensure quality consistency and material efficiency. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Pune aims to generate an annual revenue of Rs 220 crore in the next two years, up from the current annual revenue of Rs 120 crore, thus contributing to Pricol’s 2020 vision.

New investments in Surface-mount Technology (SMT) – Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) manufacturing lines will cater to the growing electronic cluster business not only in two-wheeler but also in commercial vehicle, off road and tractor segments. Investments in electronics manufacturing will also contribute to the growing body control module and telematics businesses.

The plant also has new technology pump production lines catering to the domestic and export markets. With manufacturing operations in Indonesia, Brazil and India, the new plant in Pune will add impetus to the manufacturing operations of Pricol in the global market.

Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Limited, said, “While India continues to emerge as a global auto hub, one of the cities that has contributed towards this growth is Pune. Pricol’s new Greenfield plant in Pune, will not only cater to the requirement of the growing Indian market, but further strengthen our position by serving as a key manufacturing unit for Pricol’s global operations. Lean and unique capabilities of the plant will not only increase our efficiency but also create a synergy in manufacturing and leveraging the latest technologies, which Pricol aims at.

The new state-of-the-art high quality manufacturing plant is a major milestone in our journey and we look forward to an exciting future with its establishment.”