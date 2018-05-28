Price hike casts shadow on essential items, veggies to get costlier

At present, transport charges range between Rs 10 and 40 per kg, depending on the distance. This price is recovered from the farmers. At present, transport charges range between Rs 10 and 40 per kg, depending on the distance. This price is recovered from the farmers.

As fuel prices rise by the day, experts have hinted that a similar upward trend is likely to be seen in the prices of everyday essentials. Prices of vegetables, which have remained steady throughout the summer, might see a 20-25 per cent rise if fuel price rise continues.

At Pune and Pimpri’s wholesale markets, most of the vegetables have remained between the price range of Rs 10 and 40 per kg. A glut in production, as a result of almost 10 per cent increase in the area of production across the state, has resulted in the collapse of prices.

Vegetables such as green peas, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, et cetera are mostly trading in the range of Rs 10-15 per kg, which, traders said, is because of healthy arrivals. Tomato, in most wholesale markets, is trading at Rs 5-8 per kg, while in the retail markets the prices are about Rs 10-15 per kg. Onion prices, too, are at an all-time low, as a production glut has tilted the demand-supply ratio. However, as diesel prices are touching an all-time high, traders fear an imminent rise in the prices of vegetables.

Vilas Bhujbal, president of the Traders and Commission Agents’ Association of Pune’s Gultekdi market, said the transporters have not taken the decision to increase prices as they were hopeful of a quick correction in the prices. “However, if the present trend continues, a sharp increase in prices is likely,” he said. Transporters act as a conduit between farmers and wholesale markets like Pune, to ferry perishable commodities like vegetables. Normally, these are village-level entrepreneurs who charge farmers per crate or per kg to transport their ware. For a market like Pune, transporters bring produce from neighbouring districts as well as from states like Karnataka, Kerala etc.

At present, transport charges range between Rs 10 and 40 per kg, depending on the distance. This price is recovered from the farmers. Bhujbal said if fuel prices continue to rise, the transport charges may increase by 10-15 per cent immediately. “This will effect the prices in the wholesale markets and, subsequently, the retail customer will get vegetables at a higher rate,” he said. However, many growers said transporters have already effected a rise at their end.

Deepak Bhise, president of the Tomato Growers’ Association of Junnar taluka in Pune district, said wholesale prices have but collapsed. “As farmers, we have to use diesel for our tractors, our machines run on diesel. So, this is pinching us hard,” he said.

