President’s Standard to Armoured Corps Centre in Ahmednagar

President and Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, Pranab Mukherjee, will award the prestigious President’s Standard to Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar during a ceremonial parade on Saturday. The President will also release a Special Day Cover during the ceremony.

Presentation of Standard is acknowledgement of the meritorious service rendered by the selected units over the years, given by the by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Armoured Corps Centre and School, presently commanded by Major General Praveen Dixit, will get this honour in recognition of the commendable service rendered as a flagship mechanised warfare institution, providing excellent world class training to officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks of Indian Army as well as friendly foreign countries.

Historical victorious tank battles at Zoji La Pass, Chawinda, Khem Kharan, Phillora, etc., were fought by men trained at Armoured Corps Centre and School. ens

