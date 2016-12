Prerana Deshpande receives the Devadasi National Award in Bhubaneswar. Express photo Prerana Deshpande receives the Devadasi National Award in Bhubaneswar. Express photo

Prerana Deshpande, a kathak dancer, who is a senior disciple of Guru Rohini Bhate, has been awarded the Devadasi National Award for her contribution to Kathak dance.

The award ceremony was held in Bhubaneswar on December 14.