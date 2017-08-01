Pregnant woman found dead in house

A pregnant woman was found dead at her residence on Sunday night and is suspected to have killed herself by slitting her throat with a sharp kitchen equipment. Police have identified the deceased as Soma Bapdatta Jana (24), resident of Ganesh Peth, and a native of West Bengal.

According to the police, Soma was about six months pregnant. Her husband works for a gold smith in the city. He brought her to Pune about a week ago. The couple were residing in a rented house in Bhama Society, Ganesh Peth.

