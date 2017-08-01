Latest News

Pregnant woman found dead in house

According to the police, Soma was about six months pregnant. Her husband works for a gold smith in the city. He brought her to Pune about a week ago. The couple were residing in a rented house in Bhama Society, Ganesh Peth.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:August 1, 2017 5:08 am
Top News

A pregnant woman was found dead at her residence on Sunday night and is suspected to have killed herself by slitting her throat with a sharp kitchen equipment. Police have identified the deceased as Soma Bapdatta Jana (24), resident of Ganesh Peth, and a native of West Bengal.

According to the police, Soma was about six months pregnant. Her husband works for a gold smith in the city. He brought her to Pune about a week ago. The couple were residing in a rented house in Bhama Society, Ganesh Peth.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 01: Latest News