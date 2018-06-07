Pre-monsoon preparation: PMC appoints guardian officers to monitor each of its five zones

To ensure that the pre-monsoon infrastructure works to avoid flood-like situation in city are properly carried out and there is preparedness to effectively tackle any emergency situation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a Guardian Officer, one each for its five zonal offices, who will take control of the situation at local levels till October end.

An office order issued by Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao stated that a meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations was recently held. “Ward offices and civic departments have already been given directions to take preventive measures while undertaking pre-monsoon works to avoid a flood-like situation. A Guardian Officer has been appointed for each of the five zonal offices of the PMC to monitor and control civic works during monsoon,” he said.

The ward offices have been asked to clean up stormwater drains, check waterlogging, remove debris from roads, among other things to ensure a safer monsoon. The Guardian Officer will be responsible for removing obstacles to ongoing projects and will also take decisions for chronic and critical spots in the city. “The officer will have to check the quality of pre-monsoon work done by civic ward offices and departments. The officer will have to ensure that the disaster management cell is constituted with deputation of staff in each of the ward offices. The cell would have to be operated round the clock and should always be kept on alert and the civic staff should keep their mobile phones in operational mode,” said Rao.

There should be better coordination between ward offices and various departments in civic headquarters, he added. “In addition to a report on disaster management of the zones, the guardian officers will have to submit a report about cleaning stormwater drains, chambers and nullahs within three days,” he said.

The officer should make surprise visits to the sites where the pre-monsoon work is being undertaken to avoid flood-like situations, he added.

