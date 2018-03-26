Togadia on Ram Temple: Why agitate if judicial process is followed?

To a specific query about a purported embargo on him, the VHP chief said, “Togadia has always spoken his mind and there was no such thing any time as embargo.” To a specific query about a purported embargo on him, the VHP chief said, “Togadia has always spoken his mind and there was no such thing any time as embargo.”

Pitching for a “temple only” at the disputed Ayodhya site of demolished Babri mosque, VHP chief Pravin Togadia continued to train his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on among many issues besides the Ram temple.

“If we were to finally agree to a judicial process on the temple issue, which will inevitably allow construction of Babri mosque near the temple once the title suit is finally disposed of, why did we have to do the agitation since 1982? Why did thousands of kar sevaks have to go to jail and hundreds take police bullets on their bodies? And what happened to the 1987 party resolution to resolve the issue through an Act of Parliament when the party would get full majority? Four years have elapsed after the Modi government came to power with full majority. Why is the Act not being passed,” Togadia asked at a press conference here on Sunday.

Here to inaugurate Nagpur’s Ram Navami Shibhayatra, Togadia chose to speak at the seat of RSS headquarters after a brief lull.

To a specific query about a purported embargo on him, Togadia said, “Togadia has always spoken his mind and there was no such thing any time as embargo.”

Curiously, RSS Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, too, has openly supported the “judicial process” at a press conference after he was re-elected to the post earlier this month here. When pointed out that RSS has kind of supported the “title suit” nature of the case, Togadia said, “I will not comment on it. I am a dedicated swayamsevak since my childhood and am committed to its ideology.”

In an oblique reference to Modi, he said, “I would also like to speak my mind. Why Lord Ram hasn’t been given a home of his own to live in? A promise had been made that a temple will be built there but some people are saying that let’s have a temple through a judicial process. The case has been going on even when the agitation had started in 1984. A good lawyer could have been appointed and the matter could have been resolved…. The PM is not ready to talk about doing it by the Act of Parliament.”

Reiterating that Modi is his “mota bhai” (elder brother), Togadia said, “I say if you can meet (Nawaz) Sharif, why can’t you meet me?”

Togadia is set to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Monday.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App