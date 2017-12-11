Prarthana Samaj spreads its wings on social media

The Prarthana Samaj is 150 years old. Pavan Khengre The Prarthana Samaj is 150 years old. Pavan Khengre

THREE years ahead of its sesquicentennial anniversary, Prarthana Samaj, the socio religious reform movement started by Justice M G Ranade and Dr R G Bhandarkar, is looking for ways to spread its message of a discrimination-free society in new media.

Dilip Joag, secretary of the Pune branch of the Samaj, said the group is now adopting social media to increase awareness about itself.

Back in 1870, Prarthana Samaj was founded in Mumbai by Justice Ranade, who was influenced by the Brahmo Samaj movement in West Bengal.

The Brahmo Samaj movement had played a very important role in the Bengal renaissance with many of its leaders going on to play a crucial role in many spheres of society.

Joag talked about a similar role played by the Prarthana Samaj in Maharashtra. “Besides advocating for a unified

society without caste-based discrimination, the Samaj also put brakes on the then trend of educated people joining Christianity,” he said.

The Samaj’s message of a caste-less society also helped in unifying society.

The Pune chapter of the Samaj was founded soon after the Mumbai chapter and the present prayer building, called Hari Mandir, was completed in 1909.

Joag said the Samaj is revamping its cyber presence of the Prarthana Samaj.

“Besides getting the website operational, we also have plans to go on to social media to spread the message of unity,” he said.

For the last few years, the Samaj has also been conducting a summer camp.

