Prank caller held from Pune; made calls for ‘free medical treatment’

The Ahmednagar police have arrested a youth from Pune who allegedly made prank calls to Ahmednagar district prison, claiming to be the personal assistant (PA) of the chief minister and asked the jail officials to shift the convicts in Kopardi rape-murder case to Yerwada Central Prison. Police have identified the suspect as Amit Jagannath Kamble (21), a resident of Navi Peth in Pune. Ahmednagar District Superintendent of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said that Kamble was arrested from Pune.

Probe revealed that Kamble was suffering from kidney problem and needed to undergo dialysis treatment after every four days. Due to poor financial condition, he made prank call so that police would arrest him and he would get the medical treatment in jail, which is free of cost. Police said that he had made similar prank calls in the past for getting free medical treatment provided to jail inmates.

The Ahmednagar district prison received two prank calls around 6 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday from a person claiming to be CM’s PA in Mantralaya, Mumbai, and also claiming to be the Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Bhushankumar Upadhyay. He asked the jail officials to shift the three convicts in Kopardi rape-murder case to Yerwada Central Prison instead of Nagpur jail.

Later, jail officials lodged an offence in this case at the Kotwali police station in Ahmednagar. During investigation, the police team, led by inspector Dilip Pawar of local crime branch, identified Kamble and arrested him.

On November 29, the Ahmednagar district and sessions court had awarded death punishment to three convicts in the Kopardi rape-murder case. The convicts are: Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21) and co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Bhailume (28). They were shifted to Yerwada jail sometime after the verdict, and are lodged in the “faansi yard” , where convicts getting capital punishment are kept.

