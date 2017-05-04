Prakash Javadekar at ‘Taleem O’ Tarbiyat’ conference: ‘Quality education for all top national agenda’

Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar

Education can change our lives, change the face of the place where we live, change the fortunes of the nation and therefore quality education for all is the most important national agenda, said Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.

Addressing the ‘Taleem O’ Tarbiyat’, a conference at Anjuman-I-Islam’s VM, DM Peer Mohammed Campus, he added, “While people are sending their children to private schools, we are determined to improving the quality of government schools so the poorest can get quality a education.”

The speakers included Zafar Sareshwala, chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University ( MANNU) , Dr Zahir Kazi, president of Anjuman-I-Islam, Amrish Patel, chancellor (NMIMS), Rajesh Dahiya, executive director of Axis Bank, S Raman, member (SEBI), Moulana Salin Ashrafi, chairman of Chhattisgarh Waqf Board and Ajit Gulabchand, CMD, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Citing the example of a compounder’s son topping the JEE Mains recently, Javadekar said, “Students are full of innovative ideas and to fuel the research and innovative qualities in them we had launched Hackathon recently, which received an overwhelming response from 42,000 students from over 2,000 engineering colleges.”

He said there are three aspects to education — subject knowledge, skill development and being a good human being. “Education, or talim, is the magic key for prosperity of the nation and every human being.” Javadekar also appreciated the efforts of Anjuman-I-Islam, which was marking its 90th year. Addressing the conference, MANNU Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala voiced his views on the subject from an academic and social perspective.

“The agenda behind this initiative is to encourage different communities, more particularly the Muslim community, to get equipped with knowledge and skills through education with ethical values. Since, I believe it is the only key to development and its social and economic transformation,” he said. “I want everyone in the country to be an educated and ethical citizen and that is only possible through ‘taleem’ and ‘tarbiyat’, since Muslims are the most socio-economically backward communities in the country. I urge the Muslim community, especially the youth and women, to engage with the government and take benefit of diverse welfare schemes,” he added.

