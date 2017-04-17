Pradhikaran: Vacant for 25 years, 25 flats up for grabs; 3,000 queue up

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA), better known as Pradhikaran, is currently busy disposing of 25 of its flats which have been lying vacant for 20-25 years. The approval to dispose of these flats has come from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP’s local unit claimed that it pursued the issue with the state government for two years.

PCNTDA has started the process of selling off the flats in its possession to prospective buyers. PCNTDA CEO Satish Khadke said that the flats are at various places in the jurisdiction of PCNTDA. “They are in the various housing projects implemented by PCNTDA and could not be disposed of at the time when they were offered for sale. They could be 20-25-year-old,” he said. The flats are located in Wakad, Sector 28, Sector 20 and Yamunanagar area.

PCNTDA has so far received an overwhelming response in terms of sale of application forms for purchasing the flats. “Over 3,000 forms have been sold so far. The last date is April 25. The form costs Rs 300. The prospective buyers have submitted a DD (Demand Draft) of Rs 10,000 if they intend to purchase a one-BHK flat and Rs 15,000,” he said. Both one-BHK and two-BHK flats are on offer. PCNTDA officials said considering the current market price, the flats being offered are much cheaper.

“A one-BHK flat costs Rs 15 lakh and a two-BHK flat costs Rs 25 lakh,” officials said. “We have calculated the price of the flat considering their depreciation of 20 years or so,” officials said.

The lucky buyers will be picked through a lottery system, officials said. There are reservations for SC and ST categories and the flats are also available for open category citizens.

BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said MLA Laxman Jagtap had taken up the issue of disposing of the flats with the state government. “The approval has finally come from the chief minister,” he said.

